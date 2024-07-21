Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged following reports of a suspicious person following a woman in St Annes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was recently followed by an unknown man in the St Annes area.

A man was later identified and arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was charged following reports of a suspicious person following a woman in St Annes | Contibuted

The 45-year-old, from Kettering, has since been charged with a public order offence of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He will appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on August 30, 2024.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are not looking for any other persons in connection with this matter.

“We hope this provides reassurance to our local community.”