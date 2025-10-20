Police have issued a statement after a 21-year-old man was found with a knife on him on a street in Accrington.

Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Saturday, October 18, around 7.15pm on Cedar Street.

A 21-year-old male was searched and found in possession of a knife.

Vatisana Marenga, from Wigan, has since been charged with possession of a bladed article and remanded into custody. | Google

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity taking place in their community can contact us by calling 101 or in case of an emergency 999.