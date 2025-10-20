Police issue statement after man, 21, found with knife on Cedar Street in Accrington
Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Saturday, October 18, around 7.15pm on Cedar Street.
A 21-year-old male was searched and found in possession of a knife.
Vatisana Marenga, from Wigan, has since been charged with possession of a bladed article and remanded into custody.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court today.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity taking place in their community can contact us by calling 101 or in case of an emergency 999.