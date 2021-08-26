Teen arrested and two people hospitalised after car crashes during police chase in Lancashire

The boy, aged 17, smashed into a second vehicle in Whalley New Road following a "short pursuit" at around 1.35pm today (August 26).

He was arrested "in relation to a number of driving offences," police said.

The driver and front seat passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Officers said their injuries are not serious.

"Surrounding roads were closed to allow investigation work to take place but they have all since reopened," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.