'Police incident' closes road in Blackburn

Whalley New Road has been closed in both directions at around 1.35 today (August 26).

Police said this was due to an "ongoing police incident".

Congestion has been building along Whalley Range, Plane Street and Whalley New Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed there has been a road traffic collision in Plane Street.

"Please be advised that Bastwell traffic lights are currently inaccessible due to an ongoing police incident," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"It is currently unknown how long road closures will remain in place, apologies for any inconvenience."

More to follow...