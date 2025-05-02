Teen wearing balaclava sends Bamber Bridge school into lockdown as police arrest 14-year-old
Police were called to Brownedge St Mary’s Roman Catholic High School in Station Road, Bamber Bridge where the boy was arrested last Friday (April 25).
Officers said the alarming incident left staff and pupils “fearing for their safety”, with the school going into ‘lockdown’ as a precaution.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is not believed to be a pupil at the high school.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing a disturbance/nuisance on educational premises. He has since been bailed on condition not to enter the school premises again.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “A 14-year-old boy was arrested on April 25 at Brownedge St Mary’s RC High School on suspicion of causing a disturbance/nuisance on educational premises.
The school was approached for comment.