Suspected drink-driver arrested after Rawtenstall car crash leaves man with 'multiple serious injuries'
A suspected drink-driver from Bacup was arrested after a crash in Rawtenstall left two people in hospital.
Emergency services were called to a collision on the A56 in Rawtenstall, close to Swanney Lodge Road, at around 8.50am on Saturday (November 26).
The crash involved a Nissan X-Trail and a Toyota Avensis.
Two men were taken to hospital following the smash, including a man in his 40s who suffered multiple serious injuries.
Most Popular
Officers said he remained in a “serious but stable condition” on Sunday (November 27).
A 34-year-old man from Bacup was also arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any footage which could assist police with their investigation can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1360 of November 26.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.