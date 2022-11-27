Man arrested after police find quantity of drugs and money inside rucksack in Blackburn
A man was arrested after police found drugs and money inside a rucksack in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
27th Nov 2022, 1:46pm
Officers witnessed a suspected drug deal in Carlinghurst Road on Thursday night (November 24).
A 24-year-old man was later stopped on a pedal bike and searched under the misuse of drugs act.
Police subsequently found a quantity of drugs and approximately £235 in cash in a rucksack he was carrying.
The man was arrested and later questioned in the concern of the supply of drugs.