Man arrested after police find quantity of drugs and money inside rucksack in Blackburn

A man was arrested after police found drugs and money inside a rucksack in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 1:46pm

Officers witnessed a suspected drug deal in Carlinghurst Road on Thursday night (November 24).

A 24-year-old man was later stopped on a pedal bike and searched under the misuse of drugs act.

Police subsequently found a quantity of drugs and approximately £235 in cash in a rucksack he was carrying.

The man was arrested and later questioned in the concern of the supply of drugs.

A man was arrested after police found drugs inside a rucksack in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)