A Renault Clio collided with a trailer before smashing into a building at Stoneholme Industrial Estate in Crawshawbooth at around 12.25am on Friday (May 12).

One of the male passengers, who is in his 20s, suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He remained in a serious but stable condition on Friday afternoon.

A suspected drink-driver was arrested following a crash in Rossendale

A second male passenger in his 20s suffered a “less serious head injury,” police said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.

Following enquiries, a 21-year-old man from Crawshawbooth was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

Sgt David Hurst, from Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask anybody with information or footage to contact the police.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 29 of May 12, 2023.