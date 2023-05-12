News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Suspected drink-driver arrested after man hospitalised with multiple injuries following Rossendale crash

A suspected drink-driver was arrested after a man was hospitalised with multiple injuries following a car crash in Rossendale.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th May 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:12 BST

A Renault Clio collided with a trailer before smashing into a building at Stoneholme Industrial Estate in Crawshawbooth at around 12.25am on Friday (May 12).

One of the male passengers, who is in his 20s, suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He remained in a serious but stable condition on Friday afternoon.

A suspected drink-driver was arrested following a crash in RossendaleA suspected drink-driver was arrested following a crash in Rossendale
A suspected drink-driver was arrested following a crash in Rossendale
Most Popular

A second male passenger in his 20s suffered a “less serious head injury,” police said.

Read More
Body found in Lancashire woodlands is believed to be missing man Brendan Halliwe...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.

Following enquiries, a 21-year-old man from Crawshawbooth was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

Sgt David Hurst, from Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask anybody with information or footage to contact the police.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 29 of May 12, 2023.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.