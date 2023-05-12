Body found in Lancashire woodlands is believed to be missing man Brendan Halliwell
A body discovered in Lancashire woodlands is believed to be that of a missing man, say police.
Officers were called to woods near Robinson Lane in Brierfield, Pendle after reports of a ‘sudden death’ at 5.52pm on Thursday (May 11).
They sadly found the body of a man who they believe to be Brendan Halliwell, 47, who was reported missing earlier that day.
While the body has not yet been formally identified, Lancashire Police have informed his family.
The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.52pm yesterday to woodland near to Robinson Lane, Brierfield, to a report of a sudden death.
“Officers attended and sadly found the body of a man.
“While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be that of Mr Halliwell, 47, of King Street Terrace, Nelson, who had been reported as missing earlier in the day.
“His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”