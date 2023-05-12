Officers were called to woods near Robinson Lane in Brierfield, Pendle after reports of a ‘sudden death’ at 5.52pm on Thursday (May 11).

They sadly found the body of a man who they believe to be Brendan Halliwell, 47, who was reported missing earlier that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the body has not yet been formally identified, Lancashire Police have informed his family.

Police were called to woods near Robinson Lane in Brierfield, Pendle after reports of a ‘sudden death’ at 5.52pm on Thursday (May 11). They sadly found the body of a man who they believe to be Brendan Halliwell, 47, who was reported missing earlier that day

The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

Police statement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.52pm yesterday to woodland near to Robinson Lane, Brierfield, to a report of a sudden death.

“Officers attended and sadly found the body of a man.

Brendan Halliwell, 47, was last seen at approximately 4.15am on Thursday (May 11). The force said his death is not being treated as suspicious

“While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be that of Mr Halliwell, 47, of King Street Terrace, Nelson, who had been reported as missing earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.