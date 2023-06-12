The man came to the attention of police at around 12.45pm on Saturday (June 10) after the van he was driving was linked to the theft of a motorbike.

He initially compiled when officers signalled for him to stop in Preston, but then he got back into the van and drove off.

The van was eventually stopped in Walton-le-Dale.

The stolen motorbike was subsequently located inside the van as well as a quantity of cannabis.

The driver was also found driving under the influence of alcohol at the scene.

A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, possession of Class C drugs, failing to provide a drug test and driving impaired.

He was later released on bail, pending further enquiries, until July 10.