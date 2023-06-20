The assault occurred on George Street, near to the Roebuck pub, in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 17).

A 28-year-old man suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He remained in hospital on Tuesday (June 20).

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

He was later released on bail.

A 35-year-old man who was arrested earlier in the investigation has been released with no further action.