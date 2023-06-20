Suspect bailed after serious assault leaves victim with ‘serious head injuries’ in Rishton
A suspect has been bailed after a man was left with “serious injuries” following an assault in Rishton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
The assault occurred on George Street, near to the Roebuck pub, in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 17).
A 28-year-old man suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.
He remained in hospital on Tuesday (June 20).
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.
He was later released on bail.