Second arrest made after man suffers ‘serious head injuries’ during attack near pub in Rishton

A second arrest has been made by Lancashire Police after a man suffered “serious head injuries” during an attack in Rishton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST

The assault occurred on George Street, near to the Roebuck pub, in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 17).

A man in his 20s suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday (June 19) on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

A man suffered "serious injuries" during an attack on George Street, near to the Roebuck pub (Credit: Google)A man suffered "serious injuries" during an attack on George Street, near to the Roebuck pub (Credit: Google)
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

A 35 year-old man who was arrested earlier in the enquiry was later released on bail.

Det Sgt Craig Atkinson said: “The investigation into this assault is ongoing and we continue to ask for witnesses to come forward and those who might have information.

“The victim remains in hospital in a poorly condition and we want to thank the public for their kind words and messages wishing him the quickest possible recovery.”

Anyone with information was urged to call 101, quoting log number 0573 of June 17.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously 0800 555 111.