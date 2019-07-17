Southport Promenade attempted murder: man charged after stabbing outside the Royal Clifton Hotel

Have your say

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside the Royal Clifton Hotel in Southport.

Colin Howard, 43, from Royal Terrace in Southport, was charged with attempted murder on Monday, July 15.

Police arrested a 43 year old man on Saturday.

Police say he was arrested on Saturday, after a man in his 40s was stabbed on Southport Promenade near the Royal Clifton Hotel.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3:40pm, and the injured man was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Shortly afterwards officers arrested Howard nearby, and appealed for information from the public while they carried out forensic and CCTV investigations on the Promenade.

Police say the attack happened on Southport Promenade.

Howard, who was also charged by police with possession of a sharply pointed article in a public place, appeared at South Seft Magistrates' Court on Monday.