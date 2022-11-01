South Ribble Police arrest one man following a disturbance in Bamber Bridge on Halloween night

A Lancashire Police spokesperon has confirmed that whilst dealing with youths congregating outside the shops on Station Road, an adult male came over and made the situation “more difficult to deal with”. The man, aged 53, was then arrested for obstructing police.

Taking to Facebook at 11:33 today (November 1), South Ribble Police said: “We can confirm one arrest was made last night on Station Rd in Bamber Bridge connected to the disturbance that occurred outside Food Warehouse. The neighbourhood team worked hard to ensure the community was kept safe. We are aware of the regular reports of youths congregating and causing problems for community and we are working with partner agencies to try to reduce this.”

Although the police did not see the youths throwing eggs during the Halloween disturbance, members of the public on their social media page stated this occured.

South Ribble Police say an arrest was made following a distubance on Station Road, Bamber Bridge last night (October 31.)

The arrest comes just one day after a similar incident on Sunday night (October 30), in which South Ribble Neighbourhood Police were made aware of anti-social behaviour, including the throwing of eggs, in the Bamber Bridge, area, in particular Station Road.

Officers stopped and searched several youths and obtained their details for follow up enquiries.