‘Snowy footprints’ link two Preston men to number of serious driving offences following 75mph police chase
Two men were linked to a number of serious driving offences in Preston after eagle-eyed officers spotted a set of snowy footprints.
Officers suspected a VW Golf was being driven without insurance in the Cottam area of Preston at around 1am on Tuesday (January 17).
The driver fled after officers signalled for him to stop, overtaking vehicles and reaching speeds of up to 75mph in a “residential area full of snow and black ice”.
A short pursuit ensued but was abandoned on safety grounds.
But the force said their officers “do not give up that easily," and two men were later stopped on Beaminster Avenue.
The Golf was also located nearby, with “eagle-eyed officers spotting a set of snowy shoeprints which helped them link the men to the vehicle.”
Two Preston men – aged 33 and 34 – were subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug-driving and failing to stop for police.