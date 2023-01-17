News you can trust since 1886
‘Snowy footprints’ link two Preston men to number of serious driving offences following 75mph police chase

Two men were linked to a number of serious driving offences in Preston after eagle-eyed officers spotted a set of snowy footprints.

By Sean Gleaves
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 4:07pm

Officers suspected a VW Golf was being driven without insurance in the Cottam area of Preston at around 1am on Tuesday (January 17).

The driver fled after officers signalled for him to stop, overtaking vehicles and reaching speeds of up to 75mph in a “residential area full of snow and black ice”.

A short pursuit ensued but was abandoned on safety grounds.

"Snowy footprints" helped to link two men to a number of serious driving offences in Preston (Credit: Grzegorz Lewandowski)
But the force said their officers “do not give up that easily," and two men were later stopped on Beaminster Avenue.

The Golf was also located nearby, with “eagle-eyed officers spotting a set of snowy shoeprints which helped them link the men to the vehicle.”

Two Preston men – aged 33 and 34 – were subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug-driving and failing to stop for police.

Both remained in police custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our thanks go to Mother Nature for her assistance with this investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.