Hambleton motorcyclist 'left for dead' following 'hit-and-run collision' on rural Pilling road
A motorcyclist was “left for dead” by a driver who reportedly fled the scene of a crash in Pilling.
Hannah Hardy, an apprentice teaching assistant from Hambleton, was travelling home from her workplace in Garstang on Wednesday evening (January 11) when the incident occurred.
The 26-year-old was riding along Skitham Lane in Pilling at around 5.45pm when she noticed a driver was tailgating her.
“All I could see was headlights,” she said, “I couldn’t see the make or colour or anything because it was dark.
“The next thing I remember was a massive bang against my body and then sliding across the floor.
“I was completely in shock and confused.”
Hannah’s first instinct was to get off the road and away from oncoming cars, but the pain and fear prevented her from moving.
As the car sped away from the scene, a motorist spotted her lying in the road and stopped to help.
She said: “I managed to stand up and saw my bike was upside down in the hedge.
“I called my partner straight away in absolute tears, and a couple of minutes later a woman stopped to ask if I was okay.
“I saw she was a paramedic on her way to work, and she told me she was one of the few people working because of the strikes.”
The paramedic took her blood oxygen levels before checking her over to make sure nothing was broken.
She then told Hannah that she would normally advise her to go to A&E, but because of the strikes she could be waiting all night.
Hannah’s hands were left swollen and bleeding due to her gloves being ripped off as she slid across the road.
She was also left with numerous other cuts and bruises, but Hannah says her motorbike gear saved her life.
She said: “When my partner picked me up he said I skidded around 50 yards as he could see the marks on the road.
“I was really lucky to not have any super serious injuries.
“If I wasn’t wearing a helmet it would’ve ripped my face off.”
Despite escaping relatively unharmed physically, the incident has affected her emotionally.
“I feel so violated,” she added.
“I can’t stop thinking about how much worse it could’ve been, and I keep waking up at night replaying the moment in my head.
“It’s horrible to think someone could do that and just leave me for dead.”
Following the incident, Hannah had no choice but to leave her bike at the scene as it would not fit in her partner's car.
But upon returning with a van the following day, her partner discovered the motorbike had been stolen.
It wasn’t until it was found abandoned outside a farm on Friday (January 16) that Hannah could finally examine the damage.
“I’ve been left with over £1,000 worth of damage to my bike, lost a £200 helmet and my leather jacket is ripped,” she said.
“I can’t afford to buy a new motorbike and I need it to get to work. My partner can’t take me everyday and there are no buses either.
“I also feel nervous about getting back on a bike, and feel I will be more anxious when someone attempts to overtake me again.”
Although she could not see the car as it was dark, Hannah believes its headlights were oval.
She also said the car was travelling towards Lancaster Road, and hopes anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage may have captured the vehicle on camera.
“I’m also appealing to any car body shops that may have had a car come in recently with suspicious damage on its passenger side,” she added.
“Any information might be able to help me catch this person.”
Lancashire Police said they were aware of the incident and asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting log number 1064 of January 11.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.