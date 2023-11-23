A sniffer dog has helped to uncover £18,500 of illegal cigarettes, vapes and tobacco that were hidden in shops across Lancashire.

Pippa sniffed out the illicit goods during joint raids on seven retailers across Preston and Rossendale.

More than 40,000 cigarettes and more than 8kg of rolling tobacco were found in a number of clever, purpose-built concealments in shops and storerooms, which saw officers sliding open walls and removing fake screws in hiding places to find hidden stashes.

The raids were carried out by Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards and Lancashire Constabulary.

Clever Pippa the sniffer dog has found £18,500 of illegal tobacco products

With the help of Pippa – a Wagtail sniffer dog - they seized almost 2,000 packs of illegal cigarettes, chewing and hand-rolling tobacco, plus almost 1,000 vapes on Tuesday 21 November 21 and Wednesday 22 November.

The spaniel and her Wagtail colleagues are trained to sniff out hidden compartments of tobacco, vapes and money.

Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Lancashire County Council said: "Our Trading Standards team joined forces with the police to undertake vital community work. I congratulate them and Pippa, the dog, for their excellent results.

"I encourage anyone to report shops to us that they believe may be behaving in an illegal way.

"Seizing illegal goods makes our local community safer for children, as the sale of these encourages addiction.

"We will not tolerate the exploitation of Lancashire's young people by unscrupulous businesses and will continue to take action against them.