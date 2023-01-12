Emergency services found a man they believed had been hit by a heavy goods vehicle on Princess Way at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, January 11.

The 43-year-old man died from his injuries after being found on the eastbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His next of kin were supported by specialist officers as an investigation into the incident continued.

A 52-year-old man from Skelmersdale was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday, January 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Kurt Timpson, from the Force’s Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our extensive enquiries into this tragic incident continue so I would like to reiterate our earlier appeal for anyone with information to keep coming forward as we try and establish what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrested a man following a fatal road traffic collision in Seaforth (Credit: Google)

“My appeal is specifically to anyone who has dash camera CCTV fitted in their vehicle that may have been travelling on Princess Way and surrounding roads between 11pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday evening to make contact with the investigation team as you may have inadvertently captured the lead up to this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers can recover CCTV in person or remotely to check if it has captured any footage that may assist the investigation of this collision.

“In addition if you have CCTV or doorbell footage on your home or business that could help, please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your help, however insignificant it may seem, could be vital to us”.