Six people arrested and two hospitalised after armed street fight in Preston
A man and woman were rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" after an armed street fight in Preston.
Police were called to Acregate Lane following reports a group of people were fighting with weapons shortly before 9pm last night (July 25).
A man and woman were taken to hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," officers said.
Six people from Preston have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
They all remain in custody at this time.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.
"However, there will be increased reassurance patrols in the area in the coming days as a precaution."
The following people were arrested:
- a 24-year-old man
- a 25-year-old man
- a 38-year-old man
- a 49-year-old man
- a 52-year-old man
- a 51-year-old woman
Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage has been asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1698 of July 25.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
