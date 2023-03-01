Five men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug and money laundering.

They were arrested in the latest Operation Warrior strike which saw warrants executed at six addresses in Preston and Blackpool on Wednesday (March 1).

They all remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

Det Chief Insp James Edmonds said: “We are committed to tackling serious and organised crime which is a threat to communities across the country.

Six people were arrested following a series of morning raids in Preston and Blackpool

“It takes many forms including drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal immigration, fraud and financial crime, counterfeiting, organised acquisitive crime, cybercrime, and exploitation.

“Here in Lancashire, we’re taking a very proactive approach to tackling the issue. Every week we’re arresting an average of 17 people for organised crime and each month we’re seizing over £55,000 of cash along with other assets like drugs and cash.

“We’re making sure this message is getting out to local communities and as a result, we’re starting to see an increase in intelligence coming into us.

“This is great because it provides more opportunity to target offenders and more chance of them being caught.

“We are focussing on a significant amount of activity across the county and Operation Warrior is helping to ensure the net is closing in on organised crime in Lancashire.”

He also appealed for the public’s continued support, adding: “Nobody knows their local communities better than the people who live here.

“I would appeal for anyone with any suspicions, to contact us or to call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously. Even the tiniest bit of information might be the final piece of evidence we need to act.”

Police are still appealing for anyone with information about organised crime to contact them on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to £1,000.

Who was arrested in Wednesday’s raids?

- A 34-year-old man from Leyland

- A 61-year-old man from Preston

- A 26-year-old woman from Preston

- A 35-year-old man from Preston

- A 52-year-old man from Blackpool