When was the woman found?

Police were called to a report of a sudden death in Kingfisher Court at around 5.15pm on Saturday (February 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 58-year-old woman from Oswaldtwistle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived.

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Oswaldtwistle are continuing to appeal for information (Credit: Google)

What was her cause of death?

The woman’s death is being treated as “unexplained”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem has taken place with a cause of death still to be established.

“Her next of kin have been informed, however, the woman is yet to be formally identified,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police said they remain open-minded about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was arrested?

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death.

He was later bailed to May 20.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are keen to speak to anyone who can assist their enquiries.

Det Insp Bryony Midgley, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances.

“My thoughts and condolences are very much with the family of the woman involved at this difficult time.

“They are being supported by officers as we continue to investigate her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “While we have arrested and bailed a man, we’re really keen to speak to anyone who was in the Kingfisher Court area between lunchtime on Friday (February 24) and 5pm on Saturday (February 25).

“We believe they can provide some information which can help our investigation.

“Anything, no matter how seemingly small or trivial, could prove vital to the inquiry.

“We remain open-minded about the circumstances around how and when the woman died.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1021 of February 25.