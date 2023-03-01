News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following woman’s death in Lancashire released on bail

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Oswaldtwistle has been released on bail.

By Sean Gleaves
21 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:27pm

When was the woman found?

Police were called to a report of a sudden death in Kingfisher Court at around 5.15pm on Saturday (February 25).

A 58-year-old woman from Oswaldtwistle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived.

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Oswaldtwistle are continuing to appeal for information (Credit: Google)
What was her cause of death?

The woman’s death is being treated as “unexplained”.

A post-mortem has taken place with a cause of death still to be established.

“Her next of kin have been informed, however, the woman is yet to be formally identified,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Police said they remain open-minded about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Who was arrested?

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death.

He was later bailed to May 20.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are keen to speak to anyone who can assist their enquiries.

Det Insp Bryony Midgley, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances.

“My thoughts and condolences are very much with the family of the woman involved at this difficult time.

“They are being supported by officers as we continue to investigate her death.

She added: “While we have arrested and bailed a man, we’re really keen to speak to anyone who was in the Kingfisher Court area between lunchtime on Friday (February 24) and 5pm on Saturday (February 25).

“We believe they can provide some information which can help our investigation.

“Anything, no matter how seemingly small or trivial, could prove vital to the inquiry.

“We remain open-minded about the circumstances around how and when the woman died.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1021 of February 25.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.