A "significant amount of money" was stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery outside the Asda store in Hyndburn Road, Accrington (Credit: Google)

Officers were called following a cash-in-transit robbery outside the Asda store in Hyndburn Road at around 9.50am on Wednesday, June 21.

A significant amount of money was taken during the incident, police said.

Some of the cash has since been recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on Friday (June 23) confirmed no arrests had been made but enquiries were “very much ongoing”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask the public, particularly those local to the area or in the vicinity of Asda at the time, to check their CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone and dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.”

Two men male suspects were last seen running towards Milnshaw Park.

One of them may have been wearing a bucket hat.