‘Significant amount of money’ stolen during cash-in-transit robbery outside Asda in Accrington
Officers were called following a cash-in-transit robbery outside the Asda store in Hyndburn Road at around 9.50am on Wednesday, June 21.
A significant amount of money was taken during the incident, police said.
Some of the cash has since been recovered.
Officers on Friday (June 23) confirmed no arrests had been made but enquiries were “very much ongoing”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask the public, particularly those local to the area or in the vicinity of Asda at the time, to check their CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone and dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.”
Two men male suspects were last seen running towards Milnshaw Park.
One of them may have been wearing a bucket hat.
Anyone with information was urged to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 416 of June 21, 2023.