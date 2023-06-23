News you can trust since 1886
‘£10,000 worth’ of illegal nicotine products including counterfeit cigarettes and vapes seized from shops in Preston

Thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit nicotine products were seized from two shops in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:06 BST

Police working alongside officers from Trading Standards seized a total of 1,044 illegal nicotine products from two shops in the city on Tuesday (June 20).

This included illegal cigarettes, counterfeit hand rolling tobacco and disposable vapes.

The force said the products would be worth over £10,000 if sold as genuine.

A total of 1,044 illegal nicotine products from two shops in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)A total of 1,044 illegal nicotine products from two shops in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Sgt Martin Hughes, from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Information from the public is invaluable to the police.

“Without it, we would be unable to carry out this sort of proactive work which helps to prevent and detect crime, ensuring the safeguarding and protection of our community.”

In pictures released by the police, one shop was caught storing the products next to bottles of water and bags of sugar.

Officers said the products would be worth over £10,000 if sold as genuine (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers said the products would be worth over £10,000 if sold as genuine (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Dawn Robinson, from Lancashire Trading Standards, said: “The number of illicit tobacco and vapes seizures we are currently dealing with (54 so far this year from Lancashire retailers) shows the high value of the trade in these products.

“To make matters worse, cheap illicit tobacco and child-appealing vapes are often illegally sold to young people.

“The sale of illegal tobacco and vapes has a serious impact on legitimate businesses, and our communities, and is something we are determined to tackle.”

Concerned residents are advised to report all illicit tobacco sales and intelligence to the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline 03454 040506.

To report a crime, call police on 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.