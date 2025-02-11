A man from Iraq was arrested by immigration enforcement officers at a shop in Longridge.

He was arrested on suspicion of working illegally in the UK after a Home Office enforcement team visited a shop in Berry Lane last Tuesday (February 4).

Immigration Enforcement suspected illegal working might be taking place at the business following a referral from Lancashire Trading Standards.

The Home Office confirmed that an Iraqi national was arrested following immigration checks and was subsequently bailed. The individual did not have permission to work in the UK and is suspected of doing so, the Home Office said.

The agency did not name the business, but said it was served with a Civil Penalty Referral Notice - a letter from the Home Office that informs a business that it's being considered for a civil penalty. The notice is sent if the Home Office believes the business has employed someone without the right to work.

The Longridge arrest follows a crackdown on suspected immigration offences in Lancashire, with the Home Office carrying out a record-number of visits on the region’s businesses in January.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are determined to clampdown both on illegal working and the exploitation of illegal workers.

“As part of our Plan for Change, this government is taking action against this criminal industry at every level, stepping up enforcement activity at businesses where illegal working is taking place, and increasing our arrests of illegal workers and those who employ them.”