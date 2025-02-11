A crackdown on illegal workers led to a record breaking number of arrests in Lancashire and across the North West last month.

A total of 87 people were arrested after Home Office Immigration Enforcement teams raided 129 businesses across the region in January.

Enforcement teams descended on dozens of nail bars, supermarkets, takeaways, cafes, restaurants, car washes, and several shops selling vapes.

Immigration Enforcement teams carried out a record number of raids on businesses in the North West in January 2025 | Liam McBurney / PA

Employers can face a fine of up to £60,000 per worker if found liable.

The North West figures mark a 112% increase in arrests in the region compared to January 2024, when there were 41 arrests. The surge in arrests came after the Government said it would deliver “tough action against those who abuse the immigration system”.

The Home Office said it was the busiest January in over half a decade in regards to enforcement activity nationally, with arrests surging to 609 - a 73% increase from 352 arrests in January 2024.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken.

"Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system and our economy.

"That's why, as part of our Plan for Change, we are boosting enforcement to record levels alongside tough new legislation to smash the criminal gangs that undermine our border security and who have been getting away with it for far too long.”

The national picture

More broadly, between July 5 last year and January 31 this year, both illegal working visits and arrests have soared by around 38 per cent nationally, compared to the same 12 months prior.

During the same period, the Home Office issued a total of 1,090 civil penalty notices. Employers could face a fine of up to £60,000 per worker if found liable.

In many cases, those who come to the UK and end up working illegally are sold false promises about their ability to live and work in the UK, creating a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel on a small boat.

A defence minister has confirmed that Royal Navy ships will not be used to deal with small boats crossing The English Channel. Pictured: Migrants travel in an inflatable boat across the English Channel, bound for Dover on the south coast of England, in 2023. | Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images

In reality, illegal working is inextricably linked to squalid living conditions, little to no pay and inhumane working hours. By paying so little, rogue employers often attempt to avoid paying their fair share in taxes to contribute to the economy and undercut honest competitors who follow the law.

Under its Plan for Change, the Government said it seeks to “restore the UK immigration system” and the surge in enforcement activity is just the start of “a wave of action to tackle irregular migration across the country”.

What next?

In the months ahead, the Home Office said it will go further than ever by introducing new powers and offences to identify, disrupt and smash people smuggling gangs as part of new, robust legislation to protect UK borders.

The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill will grant law enforcement additional powers to take earlier and more effective action against organised crime gangs, including searching electronic devices for information relating to organised immigration crime.

Since July 2024, bespoke charter flights have also removed immigration offenders to countries around the world, including 4 of the biggest returns flights in the UK’s history carrying more than 800 people. Individuals removed since the election include criminals convicted of drug offences, theft, rape and murder.