Sex offender wanted by Lancashire Police for not disclosing his whereabouts following release
A man described as “a risk to women and children” is wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.
By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 6:39 pm
Shaun Aver, 36, has failed to complete his registration and notify officers of his whereabouts after being released from prison.
He is described as white, 5ft 6in, of medium build, with short brown hair.
Aver has links to Blackpool, Preston, Fleetwood, Cumbria and Bury.
Police say he is a risk to women and children and should not be approached.