Police appeal for help finding Preston woman missing for over a week

Hafsah Ahmed, 31, was last seen in Winkley Square around 3.45pm on September 20.

She is described as 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black hair, and is believed to be wearing a pink, maroon coloured headscarf and a long, navy blue dress with white flowers.

Have you seen missing Preston woman Hafsah Ahmed?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hafsah, who has links to Cardiff, was carrying a white carrier bag and a Home Bargains bag at the time of her disappearance.