Police appeal for help finding Preston woman missing for over a week

Police are appealing for information to find a missing Preston woman.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:49 pm

Hafsah Ahmed, 31, was last seen in Winkley Square around 3.45pm on September 20.

She is described as 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black hair, and is believed to be wearing a pink, maroon coloured headscarf and a long, navy blue dress with white flowers.

Have you seen missing Preston woman Hafsah Ahmed?

Hafsah, who has links to Cardiff, was carrying a white carrier bag and a Home Bargains bag at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0950 of September 20.