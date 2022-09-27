Police appeal for help finding Preston woman missing for over a week
Police are appealing for information to find a missing Preston woman.
By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:49 pm
Hafsah Ahmed, 31, was last seen in Winkley Square around 3.45pm on September 20.
She is described as 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black hair, and is believed to be wearing a pink, maroon coloured headscarf and a long, navy blue dress with white flowers.
Hafsah, who has links to Cardiff, was carrying a white carrier bag and a Home Bargains bag at the time of her disappearance.