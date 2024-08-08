Seven people wanted by Lancashire Police following violent disorder in Blackpool
Police say they have been investigating since the disorder and a dedicated team of detectives are “making every effort to identify all of those involved”.
Officers on Thursday released CCTV images of seven people they wanted to identify in connection with the riots.
It comes after 20 people were arrested following the disorder.
Four of those were later charged and appeared at court.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Further arrests and charges are expected, and we’ll update you on those when we can.”
If you recognise any of the people in the images, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0391 of August 3.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.