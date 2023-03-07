Seven arrested in series of co-ordinated dawn raids as Lancashire Police crackdown on organised crime

Seven people were arrested in a series of dawn raids at addresses in Preston, Carnforth and Carlisle on Tuesday morning (March 7).

They were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to Supply a Class A controlled drug and money laundering.

They are:

- A 34-year-old man from Carnforth

- A 35-year-old man from Carlisle

- A 30-year-old man from Preston

- A 33-year-old woman from Preston

- A 43-year-old man from Preston

- A 37-year-old man from Preston

- A 29-year-old man from Preston

They all remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

They were arrested as part of Operation Warrior – Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden’s Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

Six people were arrested at addresses in Blackpool and Preston last week as part of the operation.

Five of those people have now been charged.

They are:

- Daniel Roccia aged 34 years from Sherwood Avenue, Leyland, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs and money laundering

- Jodie Roccia aged 26 years from Moorland Crescent, Preston, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs and money laundering

- John Atherton aged 35 years from Old Millstones, Preston, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs, and money laundering

- David Taylor aged 36 years from Dewhurst Avenue, Blackpool charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs, Possession with Intent to Supply Class B (Cannabis) Controlled drug and money – laundering

- Darren Stanley aged 52 years from Bennetts Lane, Blackpool charged with conspiracy to supply Class A (Cocaine) Controlled drugs, and money laundering

They appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court last week and will next appear at Preston Crown Court.

A sixth person, a 62-year-old man from Preston, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Chief Insp James Edmonds said: “I hope that our continued activity clearly shows how committed we are to tackling serious and organised crime which is a threat to communities across the country.

“It takes many forms including drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal immigration, fraud and financial crime, counterfeiting, organised acquisitive crime, cybercrime, and exploitation.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner added: “It’s important that we send a clear message to criminals that police are coming to get you, and this is another great example of the work officers do, every single day, to disrupt and dismantle organised crime gangs and put them behind bars.

“It’s what Op Warrior is all about taking the fight to criminals that blight our communities, delivering on my Fighting Crime Plan and seeing even more arrests, more asset seizures and more drugs off our streets. Results like this, which will directly make Lancashire safer, is what the public want to see and delivers on a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan.

“I would encourage anyone to report suspicious activity or any information that might help in bringing criminals to justice, as we continue to go after more and make sure those involved in organised crime feel the full force of the law and have their day in court.”

Police are still appealing for anyone with information about organised crime to contact them on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.