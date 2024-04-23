Serial shoplifter Victoria Heaton has been jailed and banned from Preston City Centre for two years
A woman has been jailed and banned from entering Preston’s shopping areas for two years.
Victoria Heaton, 47, of Lancaster Road North, Preston was arrested last week and charged with 10 shoplifting offences from stores in and around Preston City Centre.
On Friday 19th April, she appeared at Preston Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty to the offences.
She was jailed for 44 weeks and given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for two years.
The CBO was granted with the following conditions:
Not to enter Fishergate, Friargate, St Georges Shopping Centre or Market Place, Preston.
Not to use threatening, abusive, or intimidating language or behaviour towards any shop employee or security staff member.
Inspector Dave Byrne from Preston Police said: “We understand the impact that anti-social behaviour and theft has on our communities and businesses.
“This result shows is that we will pursue offenders and robustly apply for orders which manage and prevent any future offending.
“Securing this CBO would not have been possible without the support of the public and the businesses in Preston City Centre and we will continue to work closely with them.”