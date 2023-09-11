Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A terminally-ill serial sex offender will spend the remainder of his days behind bars after being convicted for a third time.

Preston Court Court heard 57-year-old Paul Dixon raped his victim on August 2, 2018 when he was already eight years into a 10 year-long sex offenders registration, having been charged with sexual assault in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dixon, who also breached a non-molestation order in 2019, was found guilty of rape following a trial by jury in June and today he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Dixon (pictured) was sentenced to eight years in prison for rape at Preston Crown Court (also pictured.)

However the rapist, of Old Orchard, Fulwood, is suffering from terminal bowel cancer, and was not in court to receive his sentence.Defence Lawyer Miss Harris read out a letter by Dixon’s doctor which explained that he was currently undergoing chemotherapy for his cancer, and it was now terminal with six to 12 months left.

Miss Harris admitted that there was nothing in the letter to suggest Dixon could not attend court that day and the prosecution barrister, Mr Haworth, urged the judge to not delay the sentencing as this would be “harrowing” for the victim.Before the sentence was handed out, Dixon’s victim told the court she used to be a “strong minded, independent mother” but she has now “lost resilience, confidence and will”.

The victim said: “He raped me in my own home, where I am supposed to feel safe… I cried for him to stop… I have never felt so scared in my life… How could he ever think that was consent?... I live every day with the trauma.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the attack, Dixon’s victim had suicidal thoughts, and shut herself off from the world, telling the court “I felt the safest place for me had to be in the hospital, I did not feel safe at home.”

She added that in time “the suicidal thoughts subsided and I focused on my family and garden”, but she still suffers from social anxiety, PTSD and reduced concentration, meaning she cannot work.

Dixon’s victim ended her personal statement saying “I have waited a long time for justice to prevail.”

It has taken taken five years for Dixon to be sentenced, with three trial dates and three sentencing hearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years after reporting the attack, the victim was told in February 2021 that the case was now NFA (no further action), but after writing to her MP and the CPS, this was overturned in March 2021.

Paul, who pleaded not guilty throughout, was due to go to trial in March 2022 but this was delayed after he was dismissed with bowel cancer.

A second trial date was then set for August 17 2022 but despite Dixon being deemed fit for trial, this got adjourned due to barrister strikes.

Today’s sentencing was also the third attempt to sentence Paul, with two previous hearings in July and August being delayed due to his illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Preston commented that the victim “was right to point out” that the conviction took “too long” to secure, regretting that “all offences in this day and age take too long”, especially those of a sexual nature.