The incident took place on Monarch Street in the early hours on Sunday morning (August 29).

Police received reports that a number of people had attended an address where a shotgun was fired.

Three vehicles and the front window of a property were damaged but no one was injured.

A 39-year-old was subsequently arrested on Sunday on suspicion of firearms offences.

On Monday (August 29), a second person – a 36-year-old man – was also arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Both men remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday (August 30).

Det Insp Iain Czapowski, of East CID, said: “While we have now made two arrests, we are still in the early stages of what is a large-scale and complex investigation, and our enquiries are very much continuing.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist to come forward

“We have all seen in recent weeks the absolutely devastating impact that the criminal use of firearms on our streets can have and we simply will not tolerate this sort of violence in Lancashire where there was total disregard whether anyone was hurt or even killed.

“We continue to have extra police officers out and about in the area and I would urge anyone with concerns or information to speak to them.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 0087 of Sunday (August 28).