Second dispersal order in one week issued by Preston Police following reports of teens in balaclavas committing crimes

On Sunday evening, Police said they had received reports of youths running around wearing balaclavas and committing crime and anti-social behaviour.

Taking to Facebook, Preston Police wrote: “As a result of this and other recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the City Centre from the public and local businesses, Inspector Dean Khan has authorised a dispersal notice under Section 34 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

“Preston Police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and we will take robust action against those responsible to protect the public and allow people to feel safe in our City Centre”.

Preston Police issued two disperal issues in the city centre last week due to teenagers in balacalvas causing havoc.

The dispersal order ran between 19:32pm on November 27, and 00:30am on November 28.

