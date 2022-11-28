News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Second dispersal order in one week issued by Preston Police following reports of teens in balaclavas committing crimes

A second disperal issue in one week was issued in Preston last night (November 27), following reports of teenagers in balacalvas causing havoc.

By Aimee Seddon
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 8:20am

On Sunday evening, Police said they had received reports of youths running around wearing balaclavas and committing crime and anti-social behaviour.

Taking to Facebook, Preston Police wrote: “As a result of this and other recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the City Centre from the public and local businesses, Inspector Dean Khan has authorised a dispersal notice under Section 34 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Hide Ad

“Preston Police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and we will take robust action against those responsible to protect the public and allow people to feel safe in our City Centre”.

Preston Police issued two disperal issues in the city centre last week due to teenagers in balacalvas causing havoc.

Most Popular

Read More
Woman arrested for drink driving and child neglect after speeding on the M55 wit...

The dispersal order ran between 19:32pm on November 27, and 00:30am on November 28.

Hide Ad

Earlier in the week, on Thursday evening (November 24), Preston Police had put a dispersal order in place in the city centre for the same issue.