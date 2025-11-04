Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with an investigation into criminal damage and on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden Carroll is described as 6ft 2in tall and of slim build. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

He also has connections to Leyland.

Have you seen Hayden Carroll? He has links to Leyland and is wanted in connection with a police investigation into criminal damage and also on recall to prison | South Ribble Police

Read More Sentences totalling more than 100 years for drug supply gangs who sold crack cocaine and heroin in Preston

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “Have you seen Hayden Carroll?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carroll, 32, is wanted in connection with our investigation into criminal damage and on recall to prison.”

For any sightings of Carroll, or if you have any information that could help police, please call 101 quoting log 325 of 28th October or email [email protected].