Search underway to find man with neck tattoo with links to Leyland wanted on recall to prison
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with an investigation into criminal damage and on recall to prison.
Hayden Carroll is described as 6ft 2in tall and of slim build. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
He also has connections to Leyland.
Carroll, 32, is wanted in connection with our investigation into criminal damage and on recall to prison.”
For any sightings of Carroll, or if you have any information that could help police, please call 101 quoting log 325 of 28th October or email [email protected].