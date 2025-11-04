18 people involved in operating drug supply lines in Preston have been given custodial sentences totalling more than 100 years.

Lancashire Police launched an investigation into two groups who operated from the Broadgate and Avenham areas of the city.

The groups used numerous phone lines to arrange the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Preston.

From top to bottom: Aaron Knowles, Marcus Knowles, Jack Tunstall, Jamie Knowles, Joshua Elder, Darren Hollinshead, Cameron Farley, Connor Campbell and Kenzi Tunstall. | Preston Police

Aaron Knowles and Joshua Elder who led the Broadgate and Avenham based crime groups, continued to coordinate the drug lines from their prison cells while serving custodial sentences.

Officers from Preston Police Intelligence Department carried out multiple warrants in February 2024 to arrest those involved in the drug lines.

During searches, Class A and B drugs, weapons and cash were seized.

The drug lines were given names – such as the ‘Bill and Ben’ line, the ‘Frank’ line, the ‘Batman’ line and the ‘AK’ line – with bulk messages sent out to advertise the availability of drugs to users and the offer to supply them.

Brothers Aaron Knowles, Marcus Knowles and Jamie Knowles, controlled a small army of dealers and runners in the Broadgate area.

The Broadgate OCG and the Avenham OCG, co-existed in close geographical proximity to one another, with some of the dealers and runners from the two groups having close alliances.

From top to bottom: Brandon Wright, Gareth Cornthwaite, Daniel Wright, Leighton Dixon, Kian Lowe, David Baillie-King , Luis Kelly, Daanyall Hussain and Jessica Hindle. | Preston Police

The gang members were sentenced during hearings at Preston Crown Court last week, having previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs.

Aaron Knowles, 26, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 years and seven months.

Marcus Knowles, 24, of Kenmure Place, Preston, was jailed for 10 years for the drugs conspiracy and given a consecutive three years and five months for an assault, making 13 years and five months in total.

Jack Tunstall, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years.

Jamie Knowles, 21, of Kenmure Place, Preston, was jailed for nine years and four months.

Joshua Elder, 23, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years and five months.

Darren Hollinshead, 37, of Parish Gardens, Leyland, was jailed for seven years and six months.

Cameron Farley, 24, of Maple Drive, Bamber Bridge, was jailed for six years.

Connor Campbell, 26, of Ancona Drive, Bamber Bridge, was jailed for four years and six months.

Kenzi Tunstall, 22, of Brixey Street, Preston, was jailed for four years and six months.

Brandon Wright, 20, of Ancona Drive, Bamber Bridge, was sentenced to four years and five months.

Gareth Cornthwaite, 45, of Colenso Road, Preston, was jailed for four years and one month.

Daniel Wright, 19, of Dylan Crescent, Barry, South Glamorgan, was sentenced to three years and eight months.

Leighton Dixon, 23, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was jailed for three years.

Kian Lowe, 24, of Beckett Court, was jailed for three years.

David Baillie-King, 19, of Euston Street, Preston, was sentenced to two years and six months.

Luis Kelly, 23, of Dodgson Place, Preston, was jailed for two years and four months.

Daanyall Hussain, 24, of Norris Street, Preston, was jailed for two years and three months.

Jessica Hindle, 46, of Elcho Street, Preston, was jailed for two years and three months.

Four boys, two aged 17 and two aged 16, who pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge, were given youth rehabilitation orders.

Bryher Scott, 21, of Garstone Croft, Preston, pleaded guilty to assisting an organised crime group, and was given a 12-month suspended sentence and 150 hours unpaid work for the community.

Chloe Forde, 25, of Tag Croft, Preston, pleaded guilty to assisting an organised crime group, and was given a 16-month suspended sentence and 150 hours unpaid work for the community.

Det Sgt Richard Clancy said: “This was a complex and extensive operation to dismantle two groups involved in the major supply of Class A drugs in Preston.

“The supply and use of drugs brings misery and criminality to communities, and we are determined to stop those criminals who choose to deal in drugs.

“I welcome the prison sentences handed out at court and hope they act as a deterrent to those tempted to get involved in such criminality.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply.