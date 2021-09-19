Search under way after pregnant woman goes missing in Blackpool
A search is taking place for a pregnant Blackpool woman who has been reported missing in the resort.
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 5:31 pm
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 5:32 pm
Police say Naomi Lee, 40, from Blackpool, was last seen two weeks ago on Sunday, September 5.
Naomi - who also has links to Preston - is described as 5ft 5ins tall.
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to help find a missing woman who is believed to be pregnant.
"We are concerned for her welfare and we are urging anyone who knows where she is to come forward with information."
Please call 101 if you have information that can help officers locate Naomi and ensure she is safe.