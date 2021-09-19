Search under way after pregnant woman goes missing in Blackpool

Police say Naomi Lee, 40, from Blackpool, was last seen two weeks ago on Sunday, September 5.

Naomi - who also has links to Preston - is described as 5ft 5ins tall.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to help find a missing woman who is believed to be pregnant.

"We are concerned for her welfare and we are urging anyone who knows where she is to come forward with information."