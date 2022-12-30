Danuta Rolczynska, 60, died at her home in Southport on Saturday, December 17 and the Coroner’s Office is trying to find her next of kin.

Merseyside Police believe she has family living in Preston and are appealing for information to help trace them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force says Danuta was also known as Ilona Simaliute and added there are no suspicious circumstances regarding her death.

Danuta Rolczynska, who was also known as Ilona Simaliute, died at her home on Saturday, December 17 at the age of 60. Police are trying to trace her family in Preston

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “Please share and help the Coroner's office find the next of kin for a Southport woman who recently passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Danuta Rolczynska, who was also known as Ilona Simaliute, sadly died at her home on Saturday, December 17 at the age of 60.

“We believe she may have family living in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no suspicious circumstances.”