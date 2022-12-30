Search to find Preston family of woman who died alone in Southport
Police are searching for the Preston family of a woman who died alone days before Christmas.
Danuta Rolczynska, 60, died at her home in Southport on Saturday, December 17 and the Coroner’s Office is trying to find her next of kin.
Merseyside Police believe she has family living in Preston and are appealing for information to help trace them.
The force says Danuta was also known as Ilona Simaliute and added there are no suspicious circumstances regarding her death.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “Please share and help the Coroner's office find the next of kin for a Southport woman who recently passed away.
“Danuta Rolczynska, who was also known as Ilona Simaliute, sadly died at her home on Saturday, December 17 at the age of 60.
“We believe she may have family living in Preston.
“There are no suspicious circumstances.”
If you can help, please call the Coroner’s office on 0151 934 2399 or email [email protected]