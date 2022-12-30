Keith Sanderson, 82, was fatally injured in a crash on the A590 at Levens, South Lakes, at 3.45pm on December 16.

It happened 6 miles south of Kendal on the stretch of road between Brettargh Holt roundabout and junction 36 of the M6.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Jetta and an Audi A4 and led to the road being closed for a number of hours.

Mr Sanderson was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died 8 days later on Christmas Eve.

Cumbria Police named the Preston pensioner on Thursday as the force launched a public appeal for witnesses.

Witness appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who might have seen the VW Jetta travelling prior to the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 142 of the 16 of December 2022.

