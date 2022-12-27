News you can trust since 1886
Search continues for wanted Lancashire man who has evaded police for eight days

A wanted man has evaded police for eight days, prompting officers to issue a public appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 10:35am

Daniel Woods has been evading police since his recall to prison was issued on Monday (December 19).

He has connections to Chorley, Leyland, Preston, Penwortham and Blackburn.

Daniel Woods is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If you have seen Woods call 101, or, if you have any information about his whereabouts, email Task Force Sergeant Paul Harrison on [email protected]

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.