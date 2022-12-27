Driver stopped on M6 north at Lancaster on Christmas Eve four times over drink drive limit
A driver stopped by police on the M6 north at Lancaster was over four times the legal drink drive limit.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on Christmas Eve: “Drink driver M6 north Lancaster - blew 170 at the roadside and 148 in custody.
“Trying to get back to Inverness.”
It appeared from pictures on Twitter that police had smashed the driver side window, probably in a bid to switch the engine off to prevent the driver from driving away to escape the situation.