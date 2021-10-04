Search continues for teenage boy who sexually assaulted woman in her 60s in Bamber Bridge

The incident occurred on the pathway between Bamber Bridge football club and Matalan at around 4pm on Sunday, September 26.

The boy, thought to be around 16-years-old, approached the victim, who is in her 60s, and exposed himself to her.

He then made a sexually explicit comment before touching her inappropriately and making off from the area.

Today (October 4), officers issued an EvoFIT image of a teenage boy they want to identify.

DC Andrew Causey, of Chorley CID, said: "We are keen to identify the suspect in this investigation as soon as possible.

"We believe someone will know who this male is and I would encourage anyone with further information to come forward.

"This was a shocking incident which has left the victim understandably shaken, and we need to find the person responsible."

Detectives investigating an exposure and sexual assault incident in Bamber Bridge have released an EvoFIT image of a person they want to identify. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The boy is described as being white, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short, fair hair.

He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a dark grey zipped jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Detectives are also keen to speak to a family of four people who were on bikes on the pathway at the time and may have seen something.

Following the incident the victim approached another woman - described as being aged in her 50s, white and with long, dark brown hair - to warn her about what had happened.

Police would like to hear from the family, the woman or anybody else in the area who saw the offender or has information about who he may be.

Anybody with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1138 of September 26.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.