Preston man wanted in connection with rape investigation
Police are appealing for information to find a Preston man wanted in connection with a rape investigation.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:37 am
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:40 am
Corey Brooks, 23, of Ellerbeck Avenue, is being sought after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in September.
Brooks has links to the Preston area.
Temp Det Sgt John Whittle, of Preston CID, said: “Brooks is wanted for a very serious offence.
“Someone knows where he is and I would ask those individuals to come forward and speak to us.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected]