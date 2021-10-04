Preston man wanted in connection with rape investigation

Police are appealing for information to find a Preston man wanted in connection with a rape investigation.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:37 am
Updated Monday, 4th October 2021, 8:40 am
Corey Brooks

Corey Brooks, 23, of Ellerbeck Avenue, is being sought after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in September.

Brooks has links to the Preston area.

Temp Det Sgt John Whittle, of Preston CID, said: “Brooks is wanted for a very serious offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Someone knows where he is and I would ask those individuals to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected]