Preston man wanted in connection with rape investigation

Corey Brooks

Corey Brooks, 23, of Ellerbeck Avenue, is being sought after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in September.

Brooks has links to the Preston area.

Temp Det Sgt John Whittle, of Preston CID, said: “Brooks is wanted for a very serious offence.

“Someone knows where he is and I would ask those individuals to come forward and speak to us.”