Search continues for registered sex offender from Blackburn wanted for breaching notification requirements
Afraz Shoaib Asif failed to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court for sentence on a breach of notification requirements for the sex offenders register and breach of post sentence supervision.
The 40-year-old was last seen in Blackburn and has links to Great Harwood.
He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with a grey/black beard.
He also has a rose tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo on the base of his left thumb.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are still looking. Have you seen him? Know where he could be?”
Anyone with information about Asif’s whereabouts should call 01254 353246 or email [email protected].