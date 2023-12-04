News you can trust since 1886
Search continues for registered sex offender from Blackburn wanted for breaching notification requirements

The search continues for a registered sex offender who is wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching his notification requirements.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:30 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:31 GMT
Afraz Shoaib Asif failed to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court for sentence on a breach of notification requirements for the sex offenders register and breach of post sentence supervision.

The 40-year-old was last seen in Blackburn and has links to Great Harwood.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with a grey/black beard.

Afraz Shoaib Asif is wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching his notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)Afraz Shoaib Asif is wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching his notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He also has a rose tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo on the base of his left thumb.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are still looking. Have you seen him? Know where he could be?”

Anyone with information about Asif’s whereabouts should call 01254 353246 or email [email protected].