Afraz Shoaib Asif failed to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court for sentence on a breach of notification requirements for the sex offenders register and breach of post sentence supervision.

The 40-year-old was last seen in Blackburn and has links to Great Harwood.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with a grey/black beard. He has a rose tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo on the base of his left thumb.

