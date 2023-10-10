Registered sex offender from Blackburn wanted for breaching notification requirements
A registered sex offender from Blackburn is wanted by Lancashire Police for breaching his notification requirements.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:11 BST
Afraz Shoaib Asif failed to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court for sentence on a breach of notification requirements for the sex offenders register and breach of post sentence supervision.
The 40-year-old was last seen in Blackburn and has links to Great Harwood.
He is 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with a grey/black beard. He has a rose tattoo on his right arm and a tattoo on the base of his left thumb.
Anyone with information about Asif’s whereabouts should call 01254 353246 or email [email protected]