Concern grows for 17-year-old Megan Holland with no sightings of missing teenager for two days
A search for a missing teenager continues today as concerns grow over her welfare and whereabouts.
Police are eager to find 17-year-old Megan Holland, who disappeared from home in Accrington in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 9).
Officers say Megan – who has links to Preston and Burnley – was last seen in the Park Road area of her home town at 12.30am.
She is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat, white top and blue ripped jeans.
Anyone with information about Megan’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0226 of March 3.
For immediate sightings call 999.