Concern grows for 17-year-old Megan Holland with no sightings of missing teenager for two days

A search for a missing teenager continues today as concerns grow over her welfare and whereabouts.

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:38 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 1:38 pm

Police are eager to find 17-year-old Megan Holland, who disappeared from home in Accrington in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 9).

Officers say Megan – who has links to Preston and Burnley – was last seen in the Park Road area of her home town at 12.30am.

She is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat, white top and blue ripped jeans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Megan Holland, 17, was last seen in the Park Road area of Accrington at 12.30am on Wednesday (March 9)

Anyone with information about Megan’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0226 of March 3.

For immediate sightings call 999.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.