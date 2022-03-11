Concern grows for 17-year-old Megan Holland with no sightings of missing teenager for two days

Police are eager to find 17-year-old Megan Holland, who disappeared from home in Accrington in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 9).

Officers say Megan – who has links to Preston and Burnley – was last seen in the Park Road area of her home town at 12.30am.

She is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black coat, white top and blue ripped jeans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan Holland, 17, was last seen in the Park Road area of Accrington at 12.30am on Wednesday (March 9)

Anyone with information about Megan’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0226 of March 3.

For immediate sightings call 999.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.