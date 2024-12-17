A teacher at a Lancashire secondary school was arrested after serious allegations were made against him at the weekend.

Witton Park Academy in Blackburn have suspended the member of staff who remains under investigation by Lancashire Police.

He was arrested on Sunday and has since been bailed. Witton Park said he will not return to school while the police investigation is ongoing.

Lancashire Police are expected to provide further details on the allegations and arrest later today.

A police investigation is under way into a member of staff at Witton Park Academy in Blackburn | NPA Warton / Getty

Executive headteacher Laura Fielden said the allegations against the teacher are not linked to any of the school’s pupils.

Today, the school boss shared the following statement with the Post...

School statement

Headteacher Laura Fielden told the Post: “Yesterday we were made aware of a Witton park member of staff who is under investigation by the police.

“We would like to emphasise that the allegations that have been made are not linked to people within the Witton Park community. We would also like to add assurances that the member of staff is not in school.

“I would like to assure all parents and the community that safeguarding is our number one priority here at all times at Witton Park and as such we have acted swiftly in response to information that we have been provided with.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.