Samurai swords, lock knives and cannabis seized after car pulled over by police on M6 near Leyland
Drugs, samurai swords and lock knives were recovered by police after a car was stopped on the M6 near Leyland.
A Ford Fiesta Zetec S travelling on the northbound carriageway was stopped by motorway police near junction 28 on Friday (April 14).
Officers searched the vehicle as well as the driver and a male passenger.
Cannabis, two samurai swords, two lock knives and a quantity of cash were subsequently recovered.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of offensive weapons.
The driver was also arrested for failing a drugs wipe for cannabis and the vehicle was seized for having no insurance.
Knives and the law
It is illegal to carry a knife, even if it belongs to somebody else.
Anyone who is carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon, even in self-defence, can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to four years.
The police can search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife.
Examples of good reasons to carry a knife in public can include:
- taking knives you use at work to and from work
- taking knives to a gallery or museum to be exhibited
- the knife is going to be used for theatre, film, television, historical re-enactment or religious purposes.
A court will decide if you’ve got a good reason to carry a knife if you’re charged with carrying it illegally.
