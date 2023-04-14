News you can trust since 1886
Samurai swords, lock knives and cannabis seized after car pulled over by police on M6 near Leyland

Drugs, samurai swords and lock knives were recovered by police after a car was stopped on the M6 near Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST

A Ford Fiesta Zetec S travelling on the northbound carriageway was stopped by motorway police near junction 28 on Friday (April 14).

Officers searched the vehicle as well as the driver and a male passenger.

Cannabis, two samurai swords, two lock knives and a quantity of cash were subsequently recovered.

Drugs, samurai swords and lock knives were recovered after a car was stopped on the M6 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Drugs, samurai swords and lock knives were recovered after a car was stopped on the M6 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of offensive weapons.

The driver was also arrested for failing a drugs wipe for cannabis and the vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

Knives and the law

It is illegal to carry a knife, even if it belongs to somebody else.

Anyone who is carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon, even in self-defence, can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to four years.

The police can search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife.

Examples of good reasons to carry a knife in public can include:

- taking knives you use at work to and from work

- taking knives to a gallery or museum to be exhibited

- the knife is going to be used for theatre, film, television, historical re-enactment or religious purposes.

A court will decide if you’ve got a good reason to carry a knife if you’re charged with carrying it illegally.

Click HERE for more information.