A Ford Fiesta Zetec S travelling on the northbound carriageway was stopped by motorway police near junction 28 on Friday (April 14).

Officers searched the vehicle as well as the driver and a male passenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis, two samurai swords, two lock knives and a quantity of cash were subsequently recovered.

Drugs, samurai swords and lock knives were recovered after a car was stopped on the M6 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of offensive weapons.

The driver was also arrested for failing a drugs wipe for cannabis and the vehicle was seized for having no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knives and the law

It is illegal to carry a knife, even if it belongs to somebody else.

Anyone who is carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon, even in self-defence, can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police can search anyone they suspect of carrying a knife.

Examples of good reasons to carry a knife in public can include:

- taking knives you use at work to and from work

- taking knives to a gallery or museum to be exhibited

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- the knife is going to be used for theatre, film, television, historical re-enactment or religious purposes.

A court will decide if you’ve got a good reason to carry a knife if you’re charged with carrying it illegally.