And speaking on Times Radio, dad Andrew Roussos said relatives of some of the other victims have said they may join him in a possible High Court claim.

Saffie was just eight when attacker Salman Abedi detonated a bomb after an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 killing 22 people.

Last week MI5 director-general Ken McCallum said: "I am profoundly sorry that MI5 did not prevent the attack." He added: "Had we managed to seize the slim chance we had, those impacted might not have experienced such appalling loss and trauma".

Eight-year-old Saffie was the youngest victim of the Arena bombing.

Saffie's family lived in the apartment above their Leyland fish and chip shop at the time of the tragedy. Mum Lisa was badly injured in the blast and had to undergo months of treatment.

The MI5 apology followed a public inquiry which found MI5 had missed several opportunities to stop Abedi.

Andrew said: "MI5 have, for me, most of the blame". And talking about a possible lawsuit he said: "It's the only way to learn, everybody learns by hitting them hard in the pocket, I am sorry to say.

Andrew Roussos with his beloved daughter Saffie.

"At 2017 we were at the highest alert and everybody was warned of an attack in this country and MI5 - they are well-funded and well-equipped - had 22 pieces of information about Salman Abedi.

"So if they would have learnt lessons they wouldn't have allowed Abedi to walk into that arena."

On Thursday, inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said that if MI5 had acted on intelligence received, Abedi could have been stopped at Manchester Airport on his return from Libya four days before the attack.

Andrew said Abedi "should not have made it to that arena that night, there were too many missed opportunities." And commenting on MI5's public apology, he added: "If you want to make an apology something meaningful, apologise from day one - that would mean a lot more than waiting for an inquiry to see if you are - in any way, shape or form - to blame for this attack."

Balloons were released to honour Saffie outside her parents' fish and chip shop in Leyland.

