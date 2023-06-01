News you can trust since 1886
Rossendale paedophile wanted by police after breaching notification requirements following release from prison

Police have launched an appeal to trace a convicted sex offender from Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jun 2023, 19:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 19:49 BST
Basharat Din, 53, is wanted for breaching his notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Basharat Din, 53, is wanted for breaching his notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Basharat Din, 53, is wanted for breaching his notification requirements following his release from prison

Din was jailed in 2017 for sexual activity with a child.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 8ins tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He wears glasses and has a north west accent.

Din’s last known address was Blackburn Road in Haslingden, but he also has links to Bacup and Oldham.

Anyone with information should email [email protected]