Rossendale paedophile wanted by police after breaching notification requirements following release from prison
Police have launched an appeal to trace a convicted sex offender from Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jun 2023, 19:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 19:49 BST
Basharat Din, 53, is wanted for breaching his notification requirements following his release from prison
Din was jailed in 2017 for sexual activity with a child.
He is described as Asian, 5ft 8ins tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.
He wears glasses and has a north west accent.
Din’s last known address was Blackburn Road in Haslingden, but he also has links to Bacup and Oldham.
Anyone with information should email [email protected]