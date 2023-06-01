A VW Polo and a VW Golf collided in Newsham Hall Lane at around 12.55am on Wednesday (May 31).

Two fire engines from Fulwood and Preston attended the scene as well as police and ambulance crews.

Firefighters spent two hours at the scene and had to cut one casualty free using specialist equipment as well as trauma bags and lighting.

A VW Polo and a VW Golf collided in Newsham Hall Lane, injuring five people (Credit: Google)

They were then taken to hospital alongside four further casualties.

The driver of the Polo suffered a broken bone and three of their passengers also suffered various injuries.

The driver of the Golf was uninjured but a passenger in the car suffered a back injury.

Lancashire Police later confirmed one of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of being over the drink-driving limit.

No further details were released by the force.