News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after two-vehicle crash injures five people in Preston

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crash injured five people in Woodplumpton .
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

A VW Polo and a VW Golf collided in Newsham Hall Lane at around 12.55am on Wednesday (May 31).

Two fire engines from Fulwood and Preston attended the scene as well as police and ambulance crews.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters spent two hours at the scene and had to cut one casualty free using specialist equipment as well as trauma bags and lighting.

A VW Polo and a VW Golf collided in Newsham Hall Lane, injuring five people (Credit: Google)A VW Polo and a VW Golf collided in Newsham Hall Lane, injuring five people (Credit: Google)
A VW Polo and a VW Golf collided in Newsham Hall Lane, injuring five people (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Thug who left pregnant woman with bleed on brain following assault jailed

They were then taken to hospital alongside four further casualties.

The driver of the Polo suffered a broken bone and three of their passengers also suffered various injuries.

The driver of the Golf was uninjured but a passenger in the car suffered a back injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police later confirmed one of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of being over the drink-driving limit.

No further details were released by the force.

More information about their arrest has been requested.